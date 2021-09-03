Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev will look to deliver statement performances to rival Novak Djokovic as well as Alexander Zverev when they take to the court on day five of the US Open, with Naomi Osaka the headline act in the women’s singles.

Zverev was hugely impressive in disposing of Albert Ramos-Vinolas to reach round three, while Djokovic shrugged off a low-key opening effort to cruise past Tallon Griekspoor.

Tsitsipas and Medvedev are already in round three, and will look to flex their muscles at Flushing Meadows on Friday. The Greek number three seed takes on Carlos Alcaraz, while Medvedev faces Pablo Andujar.

US Open Djokovic shifts up a gear and shrugs off heckler in disposing of Griekspoor AN HOUR AGO

It was pleasing to see Osaka look comfortable in her dealings with the media following her opening couple of rounds, and the Japanese superstar will look to stamp her ticket to the second week against Leylah Fernandez.

Top Match

A night match on Arthur Ashe Stadium is a spectacle in itself. Throw an American into the mix, and things ramp up yet further. There could be a cracker on Friday evening as the fifth seed Andrey Rublev takes on Frances Tiafoe. Rublev will head into the match as the overwhelming favourite, but a raucous crowd will look to spur Tiafoe on.

Potential Upset

The first match on Ashe offers up the chance of a shock. Garbine Muguruza is favourite on seedings, but her opponent Victoria Azarenka is still pushing to attain her correct rating. The more matches the Belarusian plays, the higher she will climb and it would come as no surprise were she to take out the ninth seed.

Brit Watch

Dan Evans is the last Brit standing in the men’s singles, and he will have high hopes of advancing. Standing between Evans and a place in the fourth round is Alexei Popyrin. Expect decent support for the Brit on Court 17.

Next-gen Watch

Felix Auger-Aliassime has all the tools to make it to the top of the game, and the Canadian will look to match his run to the fourth round of the US Open in 2020. The 12th seed is likely to face a war of attrition, as Spanish grinder Roberto Bautista Agut will likely dig in for the long haul on Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Order of Play, Friday, September 3 - from 4pm UK time

Arthur Ashe Stadium (5pm)

V. Azarenka (BLR) [18] vs. G. Muguruza (ESP) [9]

C. Alcaraz (ESP) vs. S. Tsitsipas (GRE) [3]

Not before 12am

L. Fernandez (CAN) vs. N. Osaka (JPN) [3]

A. Rublev (RUS) [5] vs. F. Tiafoe (USA)

Louis Armstrong Stadium (5pm)

E. Rybakina (KAZ) [19] vs. S. Halep (ROU) [12]

P. Andujar (ESP) vs. D. Medvedev (RUS) [2]

A. Kerber (GER) [16] vs. S. Stephens (USA)

Not before 12am

R. Bautista Agut (ESP) [18] vs. F. Auger-Aliassime (CAN) [12]

D. Collins (USA) [26] vs. A. Sabalenka (BLR) [2]

Grandstand (4pm)

H. Laaksonen (SUI) vs. P. Gojowczyk (GER)

B. Krejcikova (CZE) [8] vs. K. Rakhimova (RUS)

E. Svitolina (UKR) [5] vs. D. Kasatkina (RUS) [25]

A. Molcan (SVK) vs. D. Schwartzman (ARG) [11]

Court 17 (4pm)

A. Popyrin (AUS) vs. D. Evans (GBR) [24]

B. Van de Zandschulp (NED) vs. F. Bagnis (ARG)

E. Mertens (BEL) [15] vs. O. Jabeur (TUN) [20]

US Open US Open women's round-up: Barty advances with win over Tauson, Bencic hammers Trevisan 13 HOURS AGO