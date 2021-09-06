Daniil Medvedev, Aryna Sabalenka and Carlos Alcaraz are all in action in the US Open quarter-finals on Tuesday.

Medvedev hopes to reach the semi-finals of the US Open in pursuit of his first ever Grand Slam win.

The 26-year-old Russian has reached the final of the US Open once before, in 2019, and has also finished as a runner-up in the Australian Open this campaign, but is yet to taste success in a major.

Elsewhere on Arthur Ashe, where all action will take place on the day, 18-year-old Alcaraz will meet Felix Auger-Aliassime.

In the women's draw, number two seed Sabalenka faces Barbora Krejcikova, and Elina Svitolina is the day's other match, plays against Leylah Fernandez.

Top Match

Daniil Medvedev is the second seed and will be aiming to win the first Grand Slam event of his career.

There is plenty for him to point to as being ready to step up. The 25-year-old Russian won 2020's Tour finals, and was a finalist at the US Open in 2019, the last US event untouched by the pandemic.

He also reached the final of this year's Australian Open, so Botic van de Zandschulp has it all to do to pull off an upset.

Potential Upset

Aryna Sabaelnka goes into the quarter-final on Tuesday as the favourite as the second seed at the US Open, and with Ashleigh Barty no longer in the draw she could consider herself the favourite.

However she faces Barbora Krejcikova, with the 25-year-old Czech player full of experience and enjoying the highest ranking of her career. The eighth seed may be dangerous enough to knock out the Belarusian.

Brit Watch

There are no British players in action on Tuesday.

Next-Gen Watch

All eyes will be on Carlos Alcaraz, who is the youngster quarter-finalist at the US Open aged 18 years old.

The Spaniard faces Canadian player and 12th seed Felix Auger-Alisassime, who goes into the match as the favourite but must be wary of his opponent's potential and ability to surprise.

Order of Play, Tuesday, September 7 - From 5PM UK Time

Arthur Ashe Stadium (5pm)

B. Van de Zandschulp (NED) vs. D. Medvedev (RUS) [2]

E. Svitolina (UKR) [5] vs. L. Fernandez (CAN)

Not before 12am

B. Krejcikova (CZE) [8] vs A. Sabalenka (BLR) [2]

F. Auger-Aliassime (CAN) [12] vs. C. Alcaraz (ESP)

