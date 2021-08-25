Serena Williams' quest for a 24th Grand Slam has been further delayed after the US Open confirmed that she had withdrawn from the event on Wednesday due to a torn hamstring.

Williams also confirmed the news on her own Instagram account.

She wrote: "After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring.

"New York is one of the most exciting cities in the world and one of my favourite places to play - I'll miss seeing the fans but will be cheering everyone from afar.

"Thank you for your continued support and love. I'll see you soon."

The 23-time Grand Slam champion slipped in her first round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich at Wimbledon in June which forced her to withdraw from the Slam.

Williams looked set to return for the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati earlier this month, but she withdrew from the tournament due to the persistent injury.

Now the six-time US Open champion's torn hamstring mean she will miss her first Grand Slam since returning from maternity leave in 2018.

Since Serena, who turns 40 next month, made her comeback she has reached four Grand Slam finals but has not won a Slam since the Australian Open in 2017.

