Tennis

US Open 2021 - 'She literally destroyed her' - Why Emma Raducanu will learn from Wimbledon exit

Emma Raducanu gave an awesome display of power and precision when crushing Sara Sorribes Tormo in the third round of the US Open. It means she has reached the same stage where she exited Wimbledon in dramatic circumstances, but Eurosport experts Alex Corretja and Mischa Zverev don't believe the same events will occur in New York...

00:01:57, an hour ago