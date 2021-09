Tennis

US Open 2021 - 'She's on a roll!' - Alex Corretja things Emma Raducanu can keep good form up

Speaking in the Eurosport Cube former player Alex Corretja said that he thinks Britain's rising star Emma Raducanu can keep her good form going. Corretja was speaking ahead of Raducanu's second round match at the 2021 US Open when she will face Zhang Shuai of China for a place in the third round of the event.

00:00:55, an hour ago