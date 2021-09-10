Emma Raducanu has become the first British woman to reach a Grand Slam singles final in 44 years after she beat Greek 17th seed Maria Sakkari, 6-1 6-4, at the US Open and Eurosport's Mats Wilander has given his reaction

In so doing, the seemingly fearless Raducanu has already become the first British woman to reach a Grand Slam singles final for 44 years, since Virginia Wade in 1977.

Raducanu had already become the first qualifier in history to reach the last four of the women's draw in New York, and now the 18 year old has gone one step further in reaching Saturday's showpiece final.

The new British number one comprehensively outplayed the fiery Sakkari, and she will now take on fellow teenager Leylah Fernandez of Canada in what is an improbable and magical final. It is an achievement that Wilander has hailed.

"It was an amazing show, which I thought was possible after watching Wimbledon," Wilander told Eurosport. "But you never think someone is going to deal with the pressure the way she dealt with it.

She is a star - she is going to win multiple Grand Slams for sure, and she deserves to be in the final.

"When you are 18 years old and you go into these big matches, you know what you can do. You don't know what you cannot do, but you know what you can do, and she's been doing exactly what she's been doing for nine matches.

"Her level is not going to go below that. She is confident; she is young; she has no fear of the unknown at all; and she is going to be really tough to beat in the final.

"With Raducanu and with Leylah Fernandez, they know how to win. They know how to stay calm in the most important moments. They have a natural gift of not panicking, and that's amazing. I can't even explain it."

Emma Raducanu of Great Britain celebrates winning match point to defeat Maria Sakkari of Greece during their Women’s Singles semifinals match on Day Eleven of the 2021 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Image credit: Getty Images

The final on Saturday could hardly be more intriguing and exciting with Fernandez - just one year older than the Brit - having earlier overcome second seed Aryna Sabalenka, 7-6(3) 4-6 6-4 , in the opening semi-final.

"Honestly, today I wasn't thinking about anyone else except for myself," a delighted Raducanu joked when asked about the nerves felt by her team.

"While I have the moment, I just really want to thank my team, the LTA and everyone back home for their support - I wouldn't be here without it.

"Tonight, playing under the lights on Arthur Ashe, it's one of the most iconic things in tennis and I was just so excited to come out here and play in front of you guys. Thank you for coming."

Asked about coping with the expectation ahead of the final, she added: "I mean, is there any expectation? I'm a qualifier, so technically on paper there's no pressure on me."

