Rogers was hailed as a hero after she beat world number one Ashleigh Barty on Saturday before losing 6-1, 6-2 to the 18-year-old on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Rogers has spoken out about the abuse she will have received and wishes social media did not exist.

"Obviously we appreciate the spotlight in those moments," Rogers said in her post-match news conference.

"But then you have today and I'm going to have nine million death threats and whatnot. It's very much polarising, one extreme to the other very quickly.

"At this point in my career, I'd say I'm used to it. I kind of wish social media didn't exist.

"You could probably go through my profile right now, I'm probably a fat pig and words that I can't say right now.

"It's part of marketing now, we have contracts, we have to post certain things. It is what it is. You try not to take it to heart, and it's the unfortunate side of any sport.

"You know, just focus on the important things, not comments from people in their mum's basement.

"It's really unfortunate and some of it does get to your head sometimes."

Stephens posted screengrabs of three comments she received on Saturday and said: "This type of hate is so exhausting and never ending.

"This isn't talked about enough, but it really freaking sucks... I'm happy to have people in my corner who support me. I'm choosing positive vibes over negative ones.

"I choose to show you guys happiness on here, but it's not always smiles and roses."

