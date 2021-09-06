Garbine Muguruza was not impressed with how her fourth-round match at the US Open against Barbora Krejcikova ended, and spoke of her frustration afterwards.

Krejcikova, the 2021 French Open champion, eventually clinched a dramatic 6-3 7-6(4) victory that finished after 1am in New York, but Muguruza was left far from happy with some of her opponent's behaviour.

The drama began as the eighth seed took a medical timeout when 6-5 down in the second set to receive some treatment from the trainer for a diaphragm issue.

When the match resumed following the break, Krejcikova proceeded to win seven points in a row, leaving her opponent hugely frustrated.

Muguruza, the ninth seed, also appeared to be more and more angered by her opponent taking her time between points at the business end of the match, slowly walking over to her towel and gathering herself before serves.

Finally, at the end of the late-night contest, Krejcikova remained in her chair by the side of the court after her opponent had left the stadium, until she was eventually escorted away from the court with some assistance.

Two-time Grand Slam champion Muguruza told the Czech as they exchanged a lightning quick handshake at the net that her conduct was “so unprofessional” - and she elaborated further post-match with the media.

Garbine Muguruza of Spain and Barbora Krejcikova of Czech Republic meet at center court after Krejcikova won during their Women's Singles fourth round match on Day Seven at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Image credit: Getty Images

When questioned by a reporter that she seemed upset, Muguruza replied to leave no doubt that she was not overly happy with the 25 year old.

"Well, I think, between players, you know a little bit how to behave in certain moments," she said.

And, yeah, I wasn’t very happy at the end of the match.

Krejcikova, previously a doubles specialist, is making her singles debut at Flushing Meadows and has now reached the quarter-finals, having followed up her triumph at Roland Garros by progressing to the fourth round at Wimbledon.

The Czech will next take on number two seed Aryna Sabalenka on Tuesday with a place in the semi-finals on the line for the duo.

