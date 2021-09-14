Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has said he was “overwhelmed” with how Emma Raducanu carried herself during her stunning US Open success in New York.

The British teenager defeated Canada's Leylah Fernandez in straight sets (6-4, 6-3) in New York to seal an extraordinary triumph in only her second Grand Slam tournament.

The win also made Raducanu the first qualifier in tennis history to win a major title.

Klopp described the 18-year-old as the “talent of the century” at the press conference ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League clash against AC Milan on Wednesday.

He watched the full length of the match, and was impressed with the “power and speed” that both women showed during the course of the final.

However the Liverpool manager’s also picked out the humility displayed by both players during the trophy ceremony post-match as a highlight.

“Women’s tennis is obviously in a brilliant moment, these two girls were 18 and 19 and what they showed in the game was massively impressive,” Klopp said.

“But then when they got the trophies during the ceremony, how both girls spoke was really inspiring to be honest. Even more so than the tennis, which was inspiring enough.”

“They knew they will face each other in the future very often and be in many more finals. I wish that for them. It was a great show of sportsmanship and elite sport and how humble you can be while so young and on top of the world, “ he added.

Klopp revealed that the quality of the tennis he saw has inspired him to watch more.

“I will watch women’s tennis much more, for sure, than I did in the last few years.”

The Liverpool manager was spotted at the Mallorca Open in June, watching on with former Borussia Dortmund star Mario Gotze, now of PSV Eindhoven.

