Alexander Zverev beat Jannik Sinner 6-4 6-4 7-6(7) to reach the quarter-finals of the US Open.

Zverev hit six aces in as many games in the opening set and needed just a single break point to claim the first set. In terms of points won, there was scarcely anything to separate the pair but the pressure was on the Italian youngster.

The German was able to take the second set by the same 6-4 margin, which left the pressure on 20-year-old Sinner to win the third set or be sent home from Flushing Meadows.

US Open US Open Day 8 LIVE updates - Britain's Raducanu in action as Zverev beats Sinner 4 HOURS AGO

Sinner had failed to break his opponent, with Zverev keeping things tight, but Sinner finally broke through and levelled the third set at 4-4, leaving him the chance to go ahead at a vital point.

The Italian forced the third set to a tie-break in a spirited attempt to keep the match alive, but lost it 9-7 to be sent home, with Zverev into the quarters.

Sinner, the 13th seed, had qualified for the round of 16 after a slog of a win, a five-set victory against Gael Monfils on Saturday.

Zverev, seeded fourth, had an easier time of things when he took a 3-6 6-2 6-3 2-1 walkover against American qualifier Jack Sock, on Sunday so may have felt fresh overall.

US Open men Zverev crushes Ramos-Vinolas to power into round three 02/09/2021 AT 17:49