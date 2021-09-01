Casper Ruud suffered a shock defeat in the second round of the US Open as he was beaten by qualifier Botic van de Zandschulp.

The eighth seed was one of the form players earlier this summer as he became the first player to win three titles in three straight weeks since Andy Murray in 2011.

However, he couldn’t hit the same heights in New York as Van de Zandschulp won 3-6 6-4 6-3 6-4.

US Open 'Kind of weird if you take eight minutes' - Did Tsitsipas go too far? YESTERDAY AT 14:21

Another seed to crash out was Grigor Dimitrov as he withdrew in the third set against Alexei Popyrin.

The 15th seed was down 6-7(4) 6-7(4) 0-4 when he pulled out due to injury, with Popyrin facing Dan Evans next. Five of the top 16 men's seeds are now out of the tournament.

Carlos Alcaraz beat Arthur Rinderknech to become the youngest player to reach the US Open third round since Donald Young in 2007.

The 18-year-old won 7-6(6) 4-6 6-1 6-4 and could face third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas next.

Fifth seed Andrey Rublev hit 68 winners as he came through 7-6(2) 6-7(5) 6-1 6-1 against Pedro Martinez.

Alex Molcan won the last two sets to beat American Brandon Nakashima in five sets.

US Open ‘It’s cheating!’ – Murray says he ‘lost respect' for Tsitsipas over US Open antics YESTERDAY AT 07:22