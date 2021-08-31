Fourth seed Karolina Pliskova breezed into the second round of the US Open with a 6-3 6-4 win over American Caty McNally.

The Wimbledon runner-up, who also made the US Open final in 2016, hit 25 winners, including eight aces, to advance in 83 minutes.

The 29-year-old won five of 11 break points while her opponent only took three of her eight chances.

Maria Sakkari also progressed with a 6-4 6-3 win over Marta Kostyuk.

No 17 seed Sakkari made the fourth round of the US Open last year, pushing Serena Williams close in a tight three-set match.

She was comfortable against Kostyuk as she hit 25 winners and converted five of six break points.

Ajla Tomljanovic won in straight sets against Katie Volynets while Zhang Shuai beat Hailey Baptiste 6-3 6-4 and Petra Martic was a 6-3 6-2 winner against Dalma Galfi.

