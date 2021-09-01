Defending US Open champion Naomi Osaka got a walkover in the second round after opponent Olga Danilovic withdrew due to medical reasons.

Osaka was due to start day three on Arthur Ashe Stadium, but instead the opening match on the main court will be Simona Halep against Kristina Kucova.

Danilovic said in a message on Instagram that her withdrawal was due to "a non-covid related viral ilness".

Osaka will face Leylah Fernandez or Kaia Kanepi in the next round.

Day three at the US Open could be a disrupted one with heavy rain forecast in the New York area.

Men's second seed Daniil Medvedev is up against German Dominik Koepfer while third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas returns to the court after his epic first-round match against Andy Murray.

Britain’s Dan Evans faces American Marcos Giron, with the pair having met for the first time earlier this year in Australia. Evans won that encounter in straight sets and will be hopeful of a repeat.

