US Open 2021 - 'The real deal' - Mats Wilander wants everyone to believe Emma Raducanu hype

Former Grand Slam winner Mats Wilander wants everyone to believe the Emma Raducanu hype after she reached the third round of the 2021 US Open. Meanwhile in the same video Alex Corretja explains the rise of her next opponent, Sara Sorribes Tormo, and talks about how she has developed her game on the hard court.

00:02:18, 36 minutes ago