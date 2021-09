Tennis

US Open 2021 - The rule needs to change but Stefanos Tsitsipas not at fault - Cube crew on toilet break debate

Speaking in the Eurosport Cube former players Alex Corretja and Mats Wilander discussed the debate going on around toilet breaks after Andy Murray called out Stefanos Tsitsipas for taking too long during their game. Both agreed that the rules needed to be changed but dismissed any notion that Tsitsipas was at fault or gaining an unfair advantage.

00:03:20, an hour ago