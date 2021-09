Tennis

US Open 2021 - 'The variation on his game is great' - Alex Corretja breaks down what he loves about Dan Evans' game

Speaking in the Eurosport Cube former player Alex Corretja was full of praise for Great Britain's Dan Evans, the last British man remaining in the draw for the 2021 US Open. Corretja said the variety of Evans' game is the key and that he can do a lot of different things which makes him a dangerous and tricky opponent.

00:02:00, an hour ago