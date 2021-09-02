It was good that Novak Djokovic was made to “suffer a little bit” in his four sets victory over Holger Rune in the first round of the US Open, says Alex Corretja.

There was plenty of debate over whether the supporters inside Arthur Ashe Stadium were booing the world number one or simply shouting “Ruuuuune”. Djokovic said post-match he thought it was booing.

Djokovic has been taunted at the American Slam before. Every error by the Serbian was vigorously cheered by the 23,000-strong crowd against Roger Federer in the 2015 US Open final.

Eurosport’s Corretja says if there were some boos for Djokovic then that will only make him stronger heading into his second round match against Netherlands’ Tallon Griekspoor on Thursday.

“The most important thing was he said he dealt with the pressure,” he said.

“He’s experienced that atmosphere before so he knows [what it’s like] especially when you are the favourite when people want to see more games and more sets. I think that was the situation when he lost the second set and Rune was fired up.

“Then Novak calmed down and played absolutely great. I was happy with his performance even though he lost a set.

It was also good for him to suffer a little bit at the beginning.

“I actually thought he would face Jan-Lennard Struff in the second round, but he lost the German so a big effort from the Dutchman to get through in five sets."

Corretja feels Djokovic will better prepared for whatever the atmosphere is going to be like for his second round match.

He added: “For Novak it was good to get away from the first round. He hasn’t played the hard court season in the United States.

“After the Olympics he played a young guy and all the pressure is on whether he is going to win a 21st grand slam and if he’s going to make it or not.

“The second round should be easy not in terms of winning it, but how he is feeling going into the court.”

