Leylah Fernandez stunned second seed Aryna Sabalenka to win a classic US Open semi-final, and the tennis world has hailed the Canadian teenager.

Fernandez somehow recovered from three games down and Sabalenka being absolutely dominant to take the opening set in a remarkable turnaround and, despite losing the second, responded to win the decider in thrilling fashion.

"It is thanks to the New York crowd, they have helped me and cheered for me and never gave up for me, they fought for me," Fernandez said in her on-court interview.

"Thank you, New York! That is years of hard work and tears and blood on court and sacrifices, I really wanted it, I fought for every point. Aryna fought for the same thing and I don't know how I got the last point in but I am glad I'm in the final.

"My mental toughness has come from years and years of hard work and blood. On-court and off-court sacrifices. I just I really wanted to be in the final. I fought for every point."

The reaction to Fernandez's latest famous win was joyous and reflected the stunning nature of her fairytale in New York.

