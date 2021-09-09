Britain is guaranteed to have a US Open champion this year after Joe Salisbury and Jamie Murray progressed to the final of the men’s doubles with their respective partners.

Salisbury and American partner Rajeev Ram won the first semi-final at Flushing Meadows 7-6 (7-5), 6-4 against Sam Querry and Steve Johnson.

Murray then helped set up a British head-to-head when he and Brazilian partner Bruno Soares edged past John Peers and Filip Polasek in three sets 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.

"We are super-happy to win," Murray said.

"It's an amazing opportunity to play in a Grand Slam final again - that's for us what tennis is about and we can't wait."

Murray and Soares have enjoyed Grand Slam success as a partnership before, winning both the Australian Open and US Open in 2016.

However, their preparation for this tournament was disrupted after the Brazilian fell ill with appendicitis and missed the Tokyo Olympics in order to have his appendix removed.

"The less he practises the better he plays," Murray joked.

"It has been such a stop-start year for us - this is why we came back together, to win big tournaments. The opportunity to play in a Grand Slam final again is so exciting."

Salisbury and Ram, meanwhile, won the Australian Open together in 2020 and finished as runners-up at Melbourne Park this year.

"It's really exciting," Salisbury said.

"We are going to do everything we can to prepare. I don't know what that is going to look like, but we are just looking forward to it."

