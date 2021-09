View(s) from the baseline

Raducanu on her dream run: "I didn't expect to be here at all. I feel very confident in my game and in each match I am growing and learning new things."

Bencic on Raducanu: "She's up and coming and an amazing talent. I didn't see much yet how she played, but what I saw is definitely she's very athletic, she's moving great, and, I mean, she has great results."

It’s another big day of quarter final action at the 2021 US Open and we are kicking off with Great Britain’s teen star Emma Raducanu.

The 18-year-old has been a revelation on debut at Flushing Meadows and is all set for another match under the spotlight at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Standing in front of the Kent teenager's bid to continue her fairytale run and reach the last four is none other than Olympic champion Belinda Bencic.

The Swiss No. 11 seed is full of confidence after her triumph in Tokyo and comes in as the clear favourite - but no one is ruling out another famous Raducanu win. The players are due on court from 17.00 BST.

Order of Play, Wednesday, September 8 - From 5PM UK Time

Arthur Ashe Stadium (5pm)

E. Raducanu (GBR) v B. Bencic (SUI) [11]

A. Zverev (GER) [4] v L. Harris (RSA)

Not before 12am

K. Pliskova (CZE) [4] v M. Sakkari (GRE) [17]

N. Djokovic (SRB) [1] v M. Berrettini (ITA) [6]

What is the reason for Djokovic's slow starts and will they catch up with him?

The win-loss column may read 25-0, but Novak Djokovic’s Calendar Slam journey has had a few bumps along the way – and there may be more to come at the US Open.

Djokovic is aiming to become the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to win all four majors in the same year, and needs to win just three more matches to complete the job. But his progress so far has not been silky smooth.

Djokovic has dropped a set in three of his four matches in New York and hasn’t hit top gear on a regular basis. Eurosport pundit Alex Corretja said after his win over Kei Nishikori, when Djokovic dropped the opening set, that . But is it a cause for concern?

James Walker-Roberts looks at whether the Serb will need to hit top form to seal the historic calendar grand slam in New York.

