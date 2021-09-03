Rybakina hits back

The 22-year-old from Kazakhstan responded to the loss of that topsy-turvy tie break by racing into a 3-0 lead in Set 2. However, she has just been broken and Halep is on the board. Will the No.12 seed repeat her first-set recovery?

US Open Wilander: Raducanu the 'real deal' and has 'unbelievable opportunity' 7 HOURS AGO

GB Update

Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares have taken the first set 7-6 on a tie break (7-4) in their men's doubles second round clash on Court 17. The No.7 seeds are also a break up in Set 2.

Remember, Dan Evans follows this match.

Lucky number seven

What an epic breaker! Halep blows six set points – then saves one with a fizzing drive volley. Rybakina ends up with four of her own but neither player seems to want to get the job done. It’s cat and mouse stuff until Rybakina double faults on Halep’s seventh opportunity and the Romanian takes an epic TB 13-11.

Tsitsipas looking to avoid more off-court drama

World No.3 Stefanos Tsitsipas has endured a tricky start to the US Open with his five-set win over Andy Murray in the first round taking the spotlight after the Scot bemoaned the length of the Greek's bathroom breaks.

Will he avoid such drama today? He's up second at Arthur Ashe Stadium against rising Spanish teen Carlos Alcaraz. The players aren't due out until 18:30 BST at the earliest.

‘Weird’ - Corretja on toilet breaks after Murray rant

Can Evo reach round four?

Dan Evans has now reached round 3 at Flushing Meadows on four occasions but has yet to make the last 16. If he prevails today it would match his best run at a Slam after making round four at the 2017 Australian Open.

Standing in his way is Australian Alexei Popyrin who is into the US Open third round for only the second time. A win would also secure his best run at a Slam. That match is due to commence on Court 17 no earlier than 17:30 BST.

'The variation on his game is great' - Corretja breaks down what he loves about Evans' game





Hello

Hello and welcome to Eurosport's live coverage of Day 5 of the 2021 US Open. It's been a cracking start to the tournament so far and there are plenty more exciting matches coming your way.

We've got some great players in action today including Dan Evans, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev.

Here's what to look out for at the US Open on Friday, September 3...

Top Match

A night match on Arthur Ashe Stadium is a spectacle in itself. Throw an American into the mix, and things ramp up yet further. There could be a cracker on Friday evening as the fifth seed Andrey Rublev takes on Frances Tiafoe. Rublev will head into the match as the overwhelming favourite, but a raucous crowd will look to spur Tiafoe on.

Potential Upset

The first match on Ashe offers up the chance of a shock. Garbine Muguruza is favourite on seedings, but her opponent Victoria Azarenka is still pushing to attain her correct rating. The more matches the Belarusian plays, the higher she will climb and it would come as no surprise were she to take out the ninth seed.

Brit Watch

Dan Evans is the last Brit standing in the men’s singles, and he will have high hopes of advancing. Standing between Evans and a place in the fourth round is Alexei Popyrin. Expect decent support for the Brit on Court 17.

Next-gen Watch

Felix Auger-Aliassime has all the tools to make it to the top of the game, and the Canadian will look to match his run to the fourth round of the US Open in 2020. The 12th seed is likely to face a war of attrition, as Spanish grinder Roberto Bautista Agut will likely dig in for the long haul on Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Order of Play, Friday, September 3 - from 4pm UK time

Arthur Ashe Stadium (5pm)

V. Azarenka (BLR) [18] vs. G. Muguruza (ESP) [9]

C. Alcaraz (ESP) vs. S. Tsitsipas (GRE) [3]

Not before 12am

L. Fernandez (CAN) vs. N. Osaka (JPN) [3]

A. Rublev (RUS) [5] vs. F. Tiafoe (USA)

Louis Armstrong Stadium (5pm)

E. Rybakina (KAZ) [19] vs. S. Halep (ROU) [12]

P. Andujar (ESP) vs. D. Medvedev (RUS) [2]

A. Kerber (GER) [16] vs. S. Stephens (USA)

Not before 12am

R. Bautista Agut (ESP) [18] vs. F. Auger-Aliassime (CAN) [12]

D. Collins (USA) [26] vs. A. Sabalenka (BLR) [2]

Grandstand (4pm)

H. Laaksonen (SUI) vs. P. Gojowczyk (GER)

B. Krejcikova (CZE) [8] vs. K. Rakhimova (RUS)

E. Svitolina (UKR) [5] vs. D. Kasatkina (RUS) [25]

A. Molcan (SVK) vs. D. Schwartzman (ARG) [11]

Court 17 (4pm)

A. Popyrin (AUS) vs. D. Evans (GBR) [24]

B. Van de Zandschulp (NED) vs. F. Bagnis (ARG)

E. Mertens (BEL) [15] vs. O. Jabeur (TUN) [20]

US Open 'I'm not a spoiled brat' - Djokovic frustrated by heckler in second-round win 8 HOURS AGO