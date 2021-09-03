EVANS 4-6 3-6 6-3 6-4 2-2 POPYRIN

More Evo fist pumping = good news for GB fans. The Brummie shows more great resolve to eek out the hold from deuce. Both players want this win badly. It’ll be a tough one for the loser to take given that they’ve put everything into this.

EVANS 4-6 3-6 6-3 6-4 1-2 POPYRIN

Evans turns the screw at 0-30 but the Aussie comes flying back, producing a sensational backhand pass on the scamper to make 30-30. He screams and shakes with joy and really engages the crowd. He uses the rush of adrenalin to batter through the next two points and nudge the board in his favour.

SET! – TSITSIPAS 3-6 6-4 ALCARAZ

One apiece! Tsitsipas battles back from 0-40 to serve out the second set from deuce. There have been plenty of ups and downs for both players now.

EVANS 4-6 3-6 6-3 6-4 0-1 POPYRIN

Statement made. Popyrin comes out and saunters through a rampant love hold. That’s how you start a deciding set.

SET! - EVANS 4-6 3-6 6-3 6-4 POPYRIN

All square! Evo finds the first serve and convincingly serves out to 15. We are heading into a fifth set!

BREAK! - EVANS 4-6 3-6 6-3 5-4 POPYRIN

Are we heading to a fifth? Evo nails a forehand right to the feet of Popyrin and the Aussie can’t respond. It’s yet anther break and Evans will now serve for the set.

BREAK! – TSITSIPAS 3-6 4-3 ALCARAZ

From 3-0 down Tsitsipas has rallied well at a crucial point. He takes four games in a row and is now in the ascendancy.

BREAK! - EVANS 4-6 3-6 6-3 4-4 POPYRIN

It’s a break-fest! Popyrin steps up a gear and clocks up two break points when his fizzing crosscourt attempt is volleyed long by Evo on the stretch. The Aussie’s power was a key factor in the first two sets and it does the job here as Evans can only slice a defensive backhand into the net.

EVANS 4-6 3-6 6-3 4-3 POPYRIN

Blink and you’ll have missed that. Popyrin stays in touch with a rapid love hold.

EVANS 4-6 3-6 6-3 4-2 POPYRIN

That’s gritty and keeps Evans in charge in this set. Popyrin plays two excellent points to suggest another break could be on the cards, but the British No.1 rallies hard and storms back to consolidate.

BREAK! - EVANS 4-6 3-6 6-3 3-2 POPYRIN

Alexei leans down and holds his knees with his hands. He’s hit a few tired-looking shots and a couple of errors leak off his racket. The Brit breaks but then calls for the doctor for a pain-killer.

BREAK! - EVANS 4-6 3-6 6-3 2-2 POPYRIN

The Aussie screams in delight as he shows Evo how it’s done by breaking on the first of two chances. That’s blow for the Brit who could so easily have been well clear on that scoreboard, but now it’s all square.

EVANS 4-6 3-6 6-3 2-1 POPYRIN

Frustration for Dan. He conjures up two break points but then plays a bit passively to allow Popyrin to dictate, stave them off and race through to get on the board.

BREAK! – TSITSIPAS 3-6 0-2 ALCARAZ

The delay with the trainer has not affected Carlos’ feel-good factor. He starts Set with a hold and then it gets that much better as he breaks Stefanos for the fourth time already to take control.

EVANS 4-6 3-6 6-3 2-0 POPYRIN

It’s not pretty but Evo backs up the break with a resilient hold. He somehow fends off two BPs and survives a major scare when Popyrin’s deep volley flies an inch long.

BREAK! - EVANS 4-6 3-6 6-3 1-0 POPYRIN

It’s been a subtle change since the start of Set 3 but now we are seeing Evans get his reward. He benefits from some sloppy play from Popyrin but he won’t care as he earns an instant break.

SET! - EVANS 4-6 3-6 6-3 POPYRIN

A bullet serve skips up, skims Popyrin’s racket and flies way off court. It’s just what Evans wants to see as he serves it out on his second set point and reduces the arrears.

TSITSIPAS 3-4 ALCARAZ

Tennis can’t stay flawless and Alcaraz’s serene-hitting stalls. Tsitsipas has finally got a foot-hold in proceedings and snares a break back before rattling through a quick-fire hold.

EVANS 4-6 3-6 5-3 POPYRIN

Alexei keeps Evo honest and forces the Brit to try and serve it out with a comfortable hold to 15.

EVANS 4-6 3-6 5-2 POPYRIN

Lots of fist pumping from the Brummie. He finds a mix of body serves and wide bullets to turn around a 0-30 predicament and back up his break.

BREAK! - EVANS 4-6 3-6 4-2 POPYRIN

Belief… ignited? Evo finally has something to shout about and he lets Popyrin know he’s not thinking of giving up on this just yet.

BREAK! – TSITSIPAS 0-3 ALCARAZ

Wow! The teenager is running riot at the moment. Alcaraz corks a sixth winner on his way to the double break.

EVANS 4-6 3-6 3-2 POPYRIN

Fair play to Evans, he’s scrapping away here. It’s an all too rare dominant hold and it keeps him in the driving seat in Set 3.

TSITSIPAS 0-2 ALCARAZ

The Spaniard consolidates and is clearly enjoying this stage. No sign of any nerves.

EVANS 4-6 3-6 2-2 POPYRIN

Evo thinks he has a chance when Popyrin slips and bangs his kneecap trying to serve and volley at deuce. The Aussie looks shaken but gets up and saves the BP with a stunning backhand up the line. It’s an 11-minute epic but the 22-year-old comes through despite serving three double faults.

BREAK! – TSITSIPAS 0-1 ALCARAZ

That’s a statement of intent from the 18-year-old. He immediately has a look at two break points. Stef saves the first but then coughs up the game with an error via a backhand volley.

EVANS 4-6 3-6 2-1 POPYRIN

A world No.73 dominating a No.24 seed could have an upset alert attached to it, but it’s not really the case here. Popyrin is young and tipped to have a big future. He presses Evans to deuce with a howitzer of a crosscourt backhand but can’t manufacture a break this time around.

EVANS 4-6 3-6 1-1 POPYRIN

The Aussie just keeps winning the big points. He gifts Evo a chance to make deuce but slams the door shut with some wonderful volleying, following up a delightful drop attempt with an overhead smash on the jump.

EVANS 4-6 3-6 1-0 POPYRIN

Evo returns from a short bathroom break to find some important service rhythm and hold to 30. It’s a long way back form here but he’s got to start somewhere and show fight and belief.

Tsitsipas up next

An alluring showdown between world No.3 Stefanos Tsitsipas and rising Spanish teen Carlos Alcaraz will take place on court at Arthur Ashe Stadium shortly.

SET! - EVANS 4-6 3-6 POPYRIN

Some serious hustle and determination from Evo chalks up a break back point. Popyrin inevitably saves it with big-hitting and follows it up with a disguised drop shot as he goes on to serve out from deuce for a two-set lead.

EVANS 4-6 3-5 POPYRIN

Evo poses the serve-out question and seems to have rediscovered his first serve.

EVANS 4-6 2-5 POPYRIN

That’s emphatic. Evans doesn’t get a look-in as his opponent moves to within a game of a two-set lead with a rampant love hold.

EVANS 4-6 2-4 POPYRIN

Respite. Evans switches to a serve-volley tactic and it pays off. The pick of the points belongs to Popyrin though as he digs out a tweener lob that catches Evo out at the net. The Aussie raises his hands and revels in the crowd’s applause. He’s really enjoying himself out there now.

EVANS 4-6 1-4 POPYRIN

The Aussie throws down the hammer from 15-40 with a succession of massive serves. There’s more dismay for Evo ad the 22-year-old consolidates.

BREAK! - EVANS 4-6 1-3 POPYRIN

The British No.1 is in big trouble now. He comes unstuck as Popyrin sticks to the recipe of success. The big forehand is hurting Evo consistently and he has no answer as a barrage of huge returns see a 30-15 lead end in a demoralising break.

EVANS 4-6 1-2 POPYRIN

Evo looks to up the ante at 15-30 and then by making deuce when his fizzing pass is blocked wide. The Aussie shows just how good he’s feeling with two blockbusting second serves to avoid on danger and edge his nose in front once more.

EVANS 4-6 1-1 POPYRIN

A rollercoaster game sees Evo take charge at 40-15 before having to fend off break point. It’s far from convincing but he manages to stop the rot and get on the board.

EVANS 4-6 0-1 POPYRIN

Make that five games on the spin. Evans can’t make the most of two opportunities and is left frustrated as the world No.73 digs out the hold from deuce.

SET! - EVANS 4-6 POPYRIN

It’s four games in a row for Popyrin who is dominating in the forecourt here. Evans is struggling heavily when the first serve doesn’t land and he ends up losing an opener he seemed in charge of in just 34 minutes.

EVANS 4-5 POPYRIN

The Aussie snatches the scoreboard advantage as he overcomes a double fault for 15-30, nailing a fifth ace of the contest to seal it and hit the front at the business end of the set.

BREAK! - EVANS 4-4 POPYRIN

That’s disappointing from Evans. He double faults and blows a forehand to leave himself playing catch up once again on serve. This time he can’t wriggle free. Popyrin snares triple break point with a clever backhand crosscourt pass and punches the air as he breaks back on his second opportunity when Evo fires long.

EVANS 4-3 POPYRIN

The world No.73 shows a deft touch at the net to remain in touch and clinch the game after Evans had threatened at 15-30.

EVANS 4-2 POPYRIN

The Aussie looks disgruntled once again. Evo shanks a volley to start a recovery from 0-30 and reels off three more well-worked points to keep his opponent at bay.

EVANS 3-2 POPYRIN

Just that early blip from Alexei. He crunches through a love hold. Five games gone in just 15 minutes of play.

EVANS 3-1 POPYRIN

There’s no messing about on serve it seems. Evans rattles through another excellent service game to maintain his advantage.

EVANS 2-1 POPYRIN

The 22-year-old Aussie needed to respond and he gives himself an important lift courtesy of a love hold.

EVANS 2-0 POPYRIN

The British No.1 duly consolidates. He looks razor-sharp early on and full of confidence.

BREAK! - EVANS 1-0 POPYRIN

Evo looks fighting fit! He unloads a couple of backhands to tee up triple break point and seizes the game to love with a dart to the net that forces the error from the Aussie. Popyrin wasn't too happy with one of the backhands that thumped into him at point-blank range. Evans is apologetic but secretly overjoyed to have got off to a flyer.

How fit is Evans?

The Brit showed signs of fatigue in his round one clash but looked sharper in his four-set win over Marcos Giron. However, he retired from his men’s doubles match yesterday after feeling some discomfort.

Doubles joy for Murray

Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares have just eased into round three with a straight sets win. Evans is up next.

All square

It's eerily similar to Set 1 for Halep. She hits back from 3-0 down to level at 3-3. It's a match of continuous momentum swings.

Rybakina hits back

The 22-year-old from Kazakhstan responded to the loss of that topsy-turvy tie break by racing into a 3-0 lead in Set 2. However, she has just been broken and Halep is on the board. Will the No.12 seed repeat her first-set recovery?

GB Update

Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares have taken the first set 7-6 on a tie break (7-4) in their men's doubles second round clash on Court 17. The No.7 seeds are also a break up in Set 2.

Remember, Dan Evans follows this match.

Lucky number seven

What an epic breaker! Halep blows six set points – then saves one with a fizzing drive volley. Rybakina ends up with four of her own but neither player seems to want to get the job done. It’s cat and mouse stuff until Rybakina double faults on Halep’s seventh opportunity and the Romanian takes an epic TB 13-11.

Tsitsipas looking to avoid more off-court drama

World No.3 Stefanos Tsitsipas has endured a tricky start to the US Open with his five-set win over Andy Murray in the first round taking the spotlight after the Scot bemoaned the length of the Greek's bathroom breaks.

Will he avoid such drama today? He's up second at Arthur Ashe Stadium against rising Spanish teen Carlos Alcaraz. The players aren't due out until 18:30 BST at the earliest.

‘Weird’ - Corretja on toilet breaks after Murray rant

Can Evo reach round four?

Dan Evans has now reached round 3 at Flushing Meadows on four occasions but has yet to make the last 16. If he prevails today it would match his best run at a Slam after making round four at the 2017 Australian Open.

Standing in his way is Australian Alexei Popyrin who is into the US Open third round for only the second time. A win would also secure his best run at a Slam. That match is due to commence on Court 17 no earlier than 17:30 BST.

'The variation on his game is great' - Corretja breaks down what he loves about Evans' game





Hello

Hello and welcome to Eurosport's live coverage of Day 5 of the 2021 US Open. It's been a cracking start to the tournament so far and there are plenty more exciting matches coming your way.

We've got some great players in action today including Dan Evans, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev.

Here's what to look out for at the US Open on Friday, September 3...

Top Match

A night match on Arthur Ashe Stadium is a spectacle in itself. Throw an American into the mix, and things ramp up yet further. There could be a cracker on Friday evening as the fifth seed Andrey Rublev takes on Frances Tiafoe. Rublev will head into the match as the overwhelming favourite, but a raucous crowd will look to spur Tiafoe on.

Potential Upset

The first match on Ashe offers up the chance of a shock. Garbine Muguruza is favourite on seedings, but her opponent Victoria Azarenka is still pushing to attain her correct rating. The more matches the Belarusian plays, the higher she will climb and it would come as no surprise were she to take out the ninth seed.

Brit Watch

Dan Evans is the last Brit standing in the men’s singles, and he will have high hopes of advancing. Standing between Evans and a place in the fourth round is Alexei Popyrin. Expect decent support for the Brit on Court 17.

Next-gen Watch

Felix Auger-Aliassime has all the tools to make it to the top of the game, and the Canadian will look to match his run to the fourth round of the US Open in 2020. The 12th seed is likely to face a war of attrition, as Spanish grinder Roberto Bautista Agut will likely dig in for the long haul on Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Order of Play, Friday, September 3 - from 4pm UK time

Arthur Ashe Stadium (5pm)

V. Azarenka (BLR) [18] vs. G. Muguruza (ESP) [9]

C. Alcaraz (ESP) vs. S. Tsitsipas (GRE) [3]

Not before 12am

L. Fernandez (CAN) vs. N. Osaka (JPN) [3]

A. Rublev (RUS) [5] vs. F. Tiafoe (USA)

Louis Armstrong Stadium (5pm)

E. Rybakina (KAZ) [19] vs. S. Halep (ROU) [12]

P. Andujar (ESP) vs. D. Medvedev (RUS) [2]

A. Kerber (GER) [16] vs. S. Stephens (USA)

Not before 12am

R. Bautista Agut (ESP) [18] vs. F. Auger-Aliassime (CAN) [12]

D. Collins (USA) [26] vs. A. Sabalenka (BLR) [2]

Grandstand (4pm)

H. Laaksonen (SUI) vs. P. Gojowczyk (GER)

B. Krejcikova (CZE) [8] vs. K. Rakhimova (RUS)

E. Svitolina (UKR) [5] vs. D. Kasatkina (RUS) [25]

A. Molcan (SVK) vs. D. Schwartzman (ARG) [11]

Court 17 (4pm)

A. Popyrin (AUS) vs. D. Evans (GBR) [24]

B. Van de Zandschulp (NED) vs. F. Bagnis (ARG)

E. Mertens (BEL) [15] vs. O. Jabeur (TUN) [20]

