Frances Tiafoe made a stunning comeback in the early hours of Saturday morning to beat Andrey Rublev in the third round of the US Open.

American Tiafoe, 23, won 4-6 6-3 7-6(6) 4-6 6-1 after almost four hours, with a small crowd sticking around until after 02:00 local time.

Tiafoe told the remaining fans after the match: "You guys are the reason I got it done tonight. You guys stuck with me all the way through. I love these matches... these are the matches I train for. I came out here thinking 'I want to beat him'. Let's keep going."

US Open Osaka to take a break from tennis after stunning third round exit 40 MINUTES AGO

Rublev's strong serves took control of the opening set, but Tiafoe fought hard to match the Russian and found a second wind in the fifth set, quickly jumping to 5-0 lead.

"I wasn't going to leave this court without winning tonight," Tiafoe said.

The world No. 50 will face Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime in the fourth round.

US Open 'A dream came true' - Alcaraz, 18, stuns Tsitsipas in five-set classic 10 HOURS AGO