Daniil Medvedev produced a stunning performance to win his first major and crush Novak Djokovic's calendar Grand Slam dream at the US Open.

Medvedev was utterly imperious as he stormed to a straight-sets, 6-4 6-4 6-4 , victory inside a raucous Arthur Ashe Stadium, while Djokovic was left unable to follow his triumphs at the Australian Open, Roland Garros and Wimbledon earlier in the year.

The world number one was flat and devoid of his usual spark throughout as he failed to claim the 21st Grand Slam title which would have taken him past the tallies of his great rivals, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

But Medvedev deserves all the credit after the number two seed held his composure and irresistible level of play until the very end to secure his first Grand Slam title and follow Marat Safin as a Russian men's singles champion in New York.

The night belonged to Medvedev as he broke his Grand Slam final duck at the third attempt. At the age of 25, he has a huge opportunity now to kick on following his maiden major title and the tributes flooded in for both players on social media.

Daniil Medvedev of Russia reacts as he plays against Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the first set of the Men's Singles final match on Day Fourteen of the 2021 US Open

