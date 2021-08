Tennis

US Open - 'His body is taking a beating' - Wilander feels Nadal's Grand Slam days are over

Mats Wilander has suggested the era of winning Grand Slams may be over for Rafael Nadal, as the Swede feels age is catching up with the Spaniard. Nadal confirmed on Friday that he would sit out the US Open and the remainder of the season on account of a foot injury.

