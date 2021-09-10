MEDVEDEV 5-3 AUGER-ALIASSIME

Medvedev consolidates with an emphatic love hold. FAA has won just three points on the Russian’s serve so far. He’ll need to improve that stat – and quickly!

BREAK! – MEDVEDEV 4-3 AUGER-ALIASSIME

Bang! Medvedev’s eyes light up as FAA misfires on a trio of forehands to cough up triple break point. The Canadian throws the kitchen sink at the No.2 seed trying to find a way back but Daniil delivers a crushing forehand to force another error and break to love.

MEDVEDEV 3-3 AUGER-ALIASSIME

Felix comes out on top as Medvedev ends a fabulous crosscourt rally by lashing a backhand just long. The Canadian can’t make any more inroads though as the Russian’s big serve coupled with an eighth unforced error from the 21-year-old concludes things with the minimum of fuss.

MEDVEDEV 2-3 AUGER-ALIASSIME

The 21-year-old No.12 seed seems to have settled well out there. He’s enjoying great success on his first serve and he lands a flurry of them here to canter through for the loss of one point.

MEDVEDEV 2-2 AUGER-ALIASSIME

It appears to be plain-sailing for the world number two but a couple of forehand errors perk FAA’s interest before the Russian corks a fifth winner off that wing to stay on serve.

MEDVEDEV 1-2 AUGER-ALIASSIME

Medvedev looks to turn the screw with a dart to the net, some smart improvisation before a brutal overhead putaway at the second time of asking. FAA responds at 30-30 and comes through unscathed with a very tidy drop shot/volley pass combo.

MEDVEDEV 1-1 AUGER-ALIASSIME

The young Canadian zaps a crosscourt forehand an inch wide and that’s as good as it gets as Medvedev charges to a highly efficient love hold.

MEDVEDEV 0-1 AUGER-ALIASSIME

Felix lives dangerously as a trio of double faults threaten to unhinge him early on. Fortunately his errors come at points when he is leading and he manages to sneak through from deuce with a maiden ace and a juicy forehand.

H2H

This will be the second meeting between FAA and Medvedev. The Russian triumphed in their only previous encounter in a third-set tie-break (9-7) in the round of 32 at the Toronto Masters in 2018.

Welcome to the men's semi-finals!

It's time for the US Open men's semi-finals! First up, Daniil Medvedev v Felix Auger-Aliassime, before Novak Djokovic v Alexander Zverev.

What is the reason for Djokovic's slow starts and will they catch up with him?

The win-loss column may be extremely one-sided, but Novak Djokovic’s Calendar Slam journey has had a few bumps along the way – and there may be more to come at the US Open in the final stages.

Djokovic is aiming to become the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to win all four majors in the same year, and needs to win just two more matches to complete the job. But his progress so far has not been silky smooth.

