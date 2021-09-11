Tennis

US Open: 'She's playing incredible tennis' - Mats Wilander on Emma Raducanu ahead of final v Leylah Fernandez

Emma Raducanu has become the first British woman to reach a Grand Slam singles final in 44 years at the US Open, and Mats Wilander believes she will triumph. Raducanu had already become the first qualifier in history to reach the last four of the women's draw in New York, and now the 18 year old has gone one step further in reaching Saturday's showpiece final.

00:06:09, 37 minutes ago