The final awaits

Good evening and welcome. This is our countdown blog ahead of what will be a famous night for British tennis, regardless of the result.

The players will enter Arthur Ashe Stadium around 21:00 UK time for the huge showpiece final at Flushing Meadows in New York.

US Open 'Raducanu a superstar in the making and the favourite for final' - Wilander YESTERDAY AT 13:41

We have plenty of preview content for you to enjoy before the match gets underway later.

'A dream final'

Dominic Thiem has spoken exclusively to Eurosport about the women's final at the US Open with Britain's Emma Raducanu preparing to face fellow rising star Leylah Fernandez.

Raducanu became the first British woman to reach a Grand Slam singles final in 44 years at Flushing Meadows, and the 18 year old is on the verge of creating yet more history on the biggest stage.

Thiem, the reigning men's champion in New York, has given his thoughts about the women's final while away from the action recovering due to treatment on a persistent wrist injury.

"It’s a dream final and there were many, many great matches. I hope the final will be a great end to this tournament," Thiem, speaking in the Eurosport Cube, said of the women's showpiece.

It’s a dream final. Two amazing girls, two amazing players and two very contrary game styles - and also super different how they went through the tournament.

'A lot of pressure on Emma Raducanu but she’s the real deal' – Mats Wilander

"Leylah had tough matches and she was down. Yesterday was such a tough match for her and she’s in the final, whereas Emma was cruising through the draw, hasn't lost a set yet, so it’s very different.

"I’m talking about now being the new, new generation. Women’s tennis, but also men’s tennis, is in good hands for the next few years.

"I was named for quite long as a next generation player, even when I was 26, and I’m happy I’m not called that anymore. I’m happy to see these new faces and, as a tennis player, you play against the same guys year after year so it’s super exciting new players are coming through."

US Open 'She will win multiple Grand Slams for sure' - Raducanu 'a star', says Wilander YESTERDAY AT 04:52