Tennis

US Open tennis 2021 – ‘Something unbelievable’ – Will Novak Djokovic win 21st Grand Slam?

World number one Novak Djokovic is on the verge of “something unbelievable”, says Eurosport expert Alex Corretja, as he hunts down an unprecedented 21st Grand Slam title in men’s singles at Grand Slams.

00:02:39, 14 minutes ago