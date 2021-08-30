Carla Suarez Navarro says the last year has been a “gift” for her as she confirmed the US Open will be her final tournament on the WTA Tour.

This time last year Suarez Navarro was in hospital after being diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma.

In April she announced that she was cancer-free after undergoing chemotherapy and she returned to action at the French Open.

But the former world No 6 is now set to bow out after losing 6-2 6-4 to 26th seed Danielle Collins in the first round of the US Open.

“I lost, but this year for me was a gift,” said the 32-year-old, who was given a standing ovation as she left Court 5.

“Last year on these dates, I don't know if I can be here one more time or not, and I'm here. I'm happy for that.”

Suarez Navarro is set to play doubles at the US Open and says she may also play in the Billie Jean King Cup for Spain in November if she is picked.

Asked if this was her final singles match, she said: “With my hand on my heart I would say yes…but there is a Fed Cup [the previous name for the Billie Jean King Cup] at the end of the year and I have to talk to the captain.

“Last year on this day I was in the hospital. The doctors told me I had cancer so I needed six months of chemotherapy. There was a possibility that I would never play tennis again but I was able to come back.”

Suarez Navarro made her first appearance in the main draw at Flushing Meadows in 2008. She made two quarter-finals in 2013 and 2018, which equalled her best run at a major.

Collins was one of the form players earlier this summer as she won titles in Palermo and San Jose and embarked on a 12-match winning streak.

She will face Kaja Juvan in the next round after the Slovenian beat Heather Watson in straight sets.

