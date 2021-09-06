SET! - ZVEREV 6-4 SINNER

Sinner battlers back from 30-0 down to test the German’s nerve with a devilish drop shot. Zverev responds by thundering down a massive serve to take charge and another one edges him through to take the opener on his second set point in 41 minutes.

ZVEREV 5-4 SINNER

The No.13 seed survives a set point when Zverev cracks a backhand attempt down the line into the net post. Sinner had been in charge via a rasping forehand winner but a crunching backhand riposte and untimely errors from the Italian left him staring down the barrel. He recovered well from the scare and it’s over to AZ to try and serve it out.

ZVEREV 5-3 SINNER

The aces are suddenly flowing for Sascha. He slaps down numbers five and six and can afford a lapse off his forehand again as Sinner undoes his own good work in a fierce rally with a 10th unforced error of the contest.

ZVEREV 4-3 SINNER

Shot! Sinner winds up and sizzles an explosive forehand down the line to tot up his sixth winner and conclude a simple hold to 15.

ZVEREV 4-2 SINNER

Zverev leaves himself with a conundrum when he angles a poor forehand wide to trail 15-30. He responds with a 132mph ace before going one better with a 133mph one to finish it off and back up his break.

BREAK! – ZVEREV 3-2 SINNER

Jannik is his own worst enemy as his first double fault and ninth unforced error that leaks off the backhand wing give Zverev two bites at the break. The No.4 seed returns the first long but corks a stunning crosscourt forehand to breach his opponent’s defences and make the breakthrough on the second.

ZVEREV 2-2 SINNER

Zverev appears to struggle with his ball toss in the side of the court that is ablaze with sunlight and Sinner is able to make early inroads by attacking the second serve. Zverev blitzes a forehand just long to cough up two break points but the German rediscovers his flow in time to swat them away. Clutch serving gets the job done from deuce as he ends the game with his second ace of the contest.

ZVEREV 1-2 SINNER

It’s the first sign of danger for the server as some avoidable unforced errors off the forehand wing leave Sinner needing to work hard for the hold. The Italian duly raises his game, though Zverev will be disappointed with the hooked backhand that all too easily drifted wide with BP on the line.

ZVEREV 1-1 SINNER

The No.4 seed doesn’t have life so easy but Sinner can’t make the most of an opportunity to attack the second serve at 40-30.

ZVEREV 0-1 SINNER

A trio of huge first serves ease Sinner through a routine hold to 15. Zverev offers little on the return, notably ballooning one way off court via a horrible shank.

'I would have been planning my holiday'



Zverev said he would have been on his way to the South of France if the USA's Jack Sock - ranked 184 in the world - had not been battling a thigh problem in his third round win.

'The atmosphere was crazy' - Sinner and Monfils serve up classic in New York

H2H - Zverev vs Sinner

This will be their third meeting with one win apiece in their fledgling rivalry. Sinner triumphed in four sets in the last 16 at the 2020 French Open while Zverev won the indoor hard court semi final in Cologne in straight sets later that year.

The players are due out at Arthur Ashe Stadium from 17.00 BST.

Welcome to day eight!

Welcome in for our LIVE game-by-game updates of today's big action at the US Open. You can, of course, follow what's happening in the late session via our US Open score centre

Emma Raducanu may only be 18 but she will have plenty of pressure on her against Shelby Rogers on Monday afternoon as the only Briton in action on Day 8 at the US Open.

Elsewhere, Novak Djokovic will have to take on American player Jenson Brooksby, who stands in his way of the quarter-finals.

But first up on Arthur Ashe Stadium we have fourth seed Alexander Zverev taking on Italy's rising star Jannik Sinner.

Order of Play, Monday, September 6 - From 4PM UK Time

Arthur Ashe Stadium (5pm)

A. Zverev (GER) [4] vs. J. Sinner (ITA) [13]

S. Rogers (USA) vs. E. Raducanu (GBR)

Not before 12am

N. Djokovic (SRB) [1] vs J. Brooksby (USA)

M. Sakkari (GRE) [17] vs. B. Andreescu (CAN) [6]

Louis Armstrong Stadium (4pm)

B. Bencic (SUI) [11] vs. I. Swiatek (POL) [7]

R. Opelka (USA) [22] vs. L. Harris (RSA)

Not before 8pm

O. Otte (GER) vs. M. Berrettini (ITA) [6]

Grandstand (9pm)

K. Pliskova (CZE) [4] vs. A. Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) [14]

'The real deal' - Wilander wants everyone to believe Raducanu hype

How Raducanu 'transcends crowd and gets them on her side'

The 18-year-old’s remarkable run in New York continued as she downed Sara Sorribes Tormo in incredible fashion in the third round, losing just one game and playing some scintillating tennis in matching her stunning campaign at Wimbledon in the summer.

Raducanu was utterly irrepressible in completely destroying Sorribes Tormo with 23 winners hit from all over the court, and Eurosport's Mischa Zverev has described the young Brit as "fearless".

Now fellow Eurosport expert Wilander says she can meet the challenge of going up against both Rogers, and a likely boisterous New York crowd supporting the American, in their highly-anticipated clash on Monday evening.

"I think it will change the dynamic early in the match for sure," Wilander told Eurosport regarding the potential impact of the crowd factor.

I do think Raducanu is one of those players who transcends the crowd, and she actually gets them on her side.

"Because she is pumped, she is smiling, she plays a very attractive style of tennis and she moves so smoothly out there.

"So of course they will be rooting for the American out there, Rogers, but I think there will be a lot of neutral fans who will take to Raducanu straight away.

"Rogers obviously played the match of her life in beating Ash Barty, having lost four times to her this year, and she is a good mover. She is very powerful.

"It's possible Raducanu will get overpowered at times, but I think she is so mature - which she has shown here and at Wimbledon too - and she is not afraid of that big moment, so I think she is going to do fine."

