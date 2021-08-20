Tennis

US Open tennis: 'I'm concerned' - Corretja reacts to 'shocking news' of Rafael Nadal withdrawing from US Open

US Open 2021 tennis - 'I'm concerned' - Corretja reacts to 'shocking news' of Rafael Nadal withdrawing from the US Open. Nadal has become the latest big name to announce his withdrawal from the 2021 US Open as the Spaniard continues to struggle with a foot injury. A spate of injuries to big-name players has hit the US Open in advance of the final Grand Slam of the year.

00:00:40, 29 minutes ago