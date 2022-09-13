Carlos Alcaraz doesn't think his achievements in 2022 should be lessened by the regular absences in 2022 of Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

Tennis' GOAT trio have had a difficult year, with Federer yet to play due to a long-term knee issue, Djokovic only able to play at two of the four majors because of his Covid-19 unvaccinated status, and Nadal - though winning two slams - out of action for a number of weeks due to foot, rib and abdominal problems.

Alcaraz has stepped into the breach to win two ATP 1000 titles, the US Open for his first major crown , and also taking the world No. 1 ranking.

“But it’s true that Rafa, Djokovic, Federer, they were in a period when they were all playing. I had the luck or whatever you want to call it that Djokovic could not play.

"Everybody has their reasons, but that is the reality. He could not play much for a while, and Rafa kept playing but not all year, either.

"But like I said, I don’t want to take credit away from myself. I have been playing all season, playing incredible matches and incredible tournaments, and I’ve worked really hard so that things like this could happen.”

Alcaraz also opened up on his feelings towards the New York crowd, who took the Spaniard to their hearts during his run to the title, which included some astonishing shot-making.

“A year ago, I came here as a new guy, a kid who was experiencing everything for the first time, including Arthur Ashe Stadium," Alcaraz said.

“I think I was a player who could win against anyone but was not ready to have the physical, mental and tennis level for two full weeks.

“One year later, I have changed a lot. I feel I am ready to hold this level.

“I feel a special bond [with the US Open]. I think my game matches up with that court and what the people are looking for when they come. There’s energy. It’s dynamic, and I think they don’t know what I’m going to do next. I think that’s part of the connection."

As for a longer-term objective, Alcaraz said that he has the all-time Grand Slam record - currently held by Nadal on 22 slams - in his sights.

"They [the Big Three] inspire me to try to catch them. It's almost impossible but I'm going to work for it and to be remembered like them," Alcaraz told BBC Sport in a separate interview.

