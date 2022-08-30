Eurosport's tennis experts have been reacting to the incredible celebration of Serena Williams' career and her first-round victory over Danka Kovinic at the US Open.

Williams won through to the second round at Flushing Meadows after a 6-3 6-3 win over Montenegro’s Kovinic on an emotional night in her farewell tournament.

The packed and noisy crowd inside Arthur Ashe Stadium could have witnessed Williams’ last ever singles match as a professional , but instead, the 23-time Grand Slam champion delivered when it mattered to keep her tournament going.

The six-time US Open champion now boasts a 21-0 record in first-round matches in New York and has not dropped a set at the first round stage of the tournament since 2001. That will come under threat against second seed Anett Kontaveit, who she faces next.

Wilander and Corretja gave their immediate reactions to the "unbelievable" occasion and a performance from Williams that was extremely impressive given the circumstances.

"Unbelievable - I'm so impressed by her ability to turn what could have been her final match and all the celebrations into 'I believe I have a chance to win here'," Wilander said.

"I can't imagine how you can have such a quiet mind to be so settled and calm and think about another tennis match. I was very impressed with her match.

"Serena is using her platform perfectly with all she does, and I'm very proud to be a former tennis pro in these times.

"She was loose out there, and I haven't seen her loose on a tennis court for a long time. That means the nerves were under control.

"She played great today and she goes in against Kontaveit feeling like she has a chance to win.

"I'm surprised she was that relaxed, played that well and had so much fun. This was amazing for Serena - and we now get another match."

‘One of the GOATs’ – Serena Williams hailed by fellow stars

Corretja added: "Yes, she did a brilliant job. She knows the people love her. I'm so pleased to see her go out on this court in this way.

"I'm so happy to see that she has this celebration. I'm not sure I'd want to play another match after all of that, but she will do her best.

"It was a full house and probably the biggest crowd ever for a US Open night session - I've never seen it as packed and so loud. It was difficult to hear anything, and it was a celebration.

"She is such a good player that she knows how to deal with nerves on the big stage, and she did it again. It was a very tough task.

"Kovinic was playing well, but not well enough to beat Serena. She will have a chance against Kontaveit and it is going to be a party again!"

Williams said on-court afterwards: "I've always got to do just the best that I can. I feel so comfortable on this court and with everyone here. When I step on the court I just want to do the best that I can do on that particular day. That's really all I can do.

"The crowd was crazy. It really helped pull me through.

"It's been such a hard decision because when you're passionate about something and you love something so much it's always hard to walk away. I've been trying to decide for a little while what to do. I love it because it keeps you fit so that's a bonus!

"I felt now is time [to retire]. I have a family. There are other chapters in life. I call it the evolution."

