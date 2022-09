Tennis

'An amazing personality we are going to miss' - Kim Clijsters on Andrea Petkovic retiring from tennis

Eurosport expert Kim Clijsters reacts to the news that Andrea Petkovic has retired from tennis at this year's US Open. Clijsters says about Petkovic: "What an amazing personality we are going to miss on the women's tour". Currently ranked world No. 104, Petkovic reached a career-high ranking of No. 9 in 2011.

00:00:50, an hour ago