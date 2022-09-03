Tributes to Serena Williams have poured in from across the globe after the American tennis legend’s illustrious career seemingly came to an end with defeat in the US Open third round.

Williams’ defeat is likely to mark the end of a 27-year professional career in which she has won 23 major singles titles, the first coming at Flushing Meadows in 1999.

Tennis players past and present lined up to show their appreciation for the American.

"Her incredible career made its mark on tennis history. And yet her greatest contributions may be yet to come. Thank you, Serena. Your journey continues,” said former world No. 1 Billie Jean King.

Teenager Coco Gauff, who has made it to the last 16 at the US Open, said: “Serena, THANK YOU. It is because of you I believe in this dream. The impact you’ve had on me goes beyond any words that can be put together and for that I say thank you, thank you, thank you, GOAT!”

Rafael Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam singles champion in the men’s game, said: "She's an inspiration for a lot of people around the world. She gave a lot to tennis so we are lucky to have had such a great ambassador like Serena for such a long time. She deserves to choose whatever fits for her at this stage of her life. So I wish her all the very best and hopefully we can keep enjoying her around the Tour."

Williams’ opponent Tomljanovic was also emotional after the match.

"I'm feeling really sorry just because I love Serena just as much as you guys do. What she's done for me, for the sport of tennis, is incredible,” said the Australian.

"I never thought I'd have a chance to play her in her last match when I remember watching her in all those finals, so this is a surreal moment for me.

"I thought she would beat me, so the pressure wasn't on me. Even to the last point, I knew she's in a position to win even when she's down 5-1. That's just who she is and she's the greatest of all time. Period."

Tributes also arrived from decorated former and current athletes from across the sporting world, as well as high-profile celebrities.

Former United States first lady Michelle Obama said: "How lucky were we to be able to watch a young girl from Compton grow up to become one of the greatest athletes of all time. I'm proud of you, my friend - and I can't wait to see the lives you continue to transform with your talents."

Golfer Tiger Woods called her “the greatest on and off the court” and added: “Thank you for inspiring all of us to pursue our dreams."

Swimming great Michael Phelps, a 28-time Olympic medallist, said: "Her tennis accomplishments speak for themselves, but one of the things I admire about her is she simply doesn't quit. On or off the court her will, her strength, her determination... she simply never gives up. She's a great example to us all."

Four-time Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Simone Biles wrote: "Thank you for transcending sports for black athletes, female athletes and every athlete. Such a pleasure to watch, thanks for being an inspiration."

Two American basketball greats, Magic Johnson and Lebron James, also added tributes.

"Serena has meant so much to sports, the game of tennis, the world, every little girl, and even more to every little black girl across the globe,” said Johnson.

"Serena proves that you can dream bigger than where you come from. From South Central Los Angeles, to the greatest the world has ever seen… what a story!"

"You're a GOAT. What you've done for the sport, what you've done for women ... is unprecedented,” said James.

“It was an honour to watch your journey, to watch you conquer all the goals you ever set, to see you break records, to see you just be amazing on the tennis court and also off it."

