Eurosport expert Mats Wilander says Andy Murray was the "best I've seen him in many years" after his 5-7 6-3 6-1 6-0 win over Emilio Nava.

Murray followed up his straight sets win over Francisco Cerundolo in the first round by beating the world No. 203 to reach the third round at Flushing Meadows for the first time since 2016.

Nava, who surprisingly beat world No. 103 John Millman in the first round, did well to take a marathon first set off Murray, but the Scot found his rhythm afterwards and wrapped up the contest in three hours.

Wilander felt the 2012 US Open champion rolled back the years with his display.

"We were wondering if Murray was going to be able to stay with Nava physically," he told Barbara Schett.

"It turns out it was the other way around. Nava got a little bit tired. Murray I'd say it's the best I've seen him in many years.

"He looks fresh, he looks quick on the court and his IQ is still there even against a younger generation who hit the ball slightly harder. He's there now no problem."

Wilander believes Murray's second serve has drastically improved since he reunited with coach Ivan Lendl back in March.

"Murray's second serve got a lot better with Ivan Lendl," he said.

"He got a lot more kick and I think Ivan is helping him to clear things up in his head a little bit and keep it more simple.

"Murray is so talented and he can hit so many different shots but it's dangerous to be too creative. You can see Lendl is there again it's amazing."

Wilander was also impressed with how physically fit Murray looked out on Arthur Ashe Stadium and also thinks his movement around the court has improved.

"He's not only as fit as a fiddle but he moves lighter on his feet," he said.

"I ran into Lendl in Florida a few months ago at a golf course when I just heard he was working with Murray again. He said: 'Well, the only way I can work with Andy is if he moves the way he used to move and doesn't get tired'.

"Murray cannot afford to get tired, he has to be the strongest guy on the court and then he can use his tennis IQ to his advantage.

"Against Nava he was absolutely brilliant, I thought he was in serious trouble [after the first set] to be honest."

