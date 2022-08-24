Angelique Kerber has announced she will be taking a break from tennis after revealing she is pregnant.

The three-time Grand Slam winner took to Twitter to post that she will be miss the US Open because "two against one just isn‘t a fair competition" followed by a string of baby-related emojis.

In a further string of tweets she wrote: "For the next months, I will take a break from travelling the globe as a tennis player but then again, I believe it’s for the best possible reason! I will miss all of you.

"New York has often been a turning point in my career and it feels like this year will be no different in some way! From restarting my career in 2011 to winning the title in 2016 and becoming #1 in the world… the US Open have (sp) a special place in my heart and I wish I could have said goodbye to all of you on court before not being around on tour for a while.

"Being a professional athlete means everything to me but I’m grateful for the new path I’m heading to. To be honest, I’m nervous and excited at the same time. Thanks for your continued support - it means everything to me."

The 34-year-old former world No. 1 beat Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 in the 2016 final at Flushing Meadows to add to the Australian Open title she won earlier that year.

The German star also added the Wimbledon title to her collection of major titles in 2018.

