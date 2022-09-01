Cameron Norrie is into the third round of the US Open after a 6-4 6-4 7-6(4) win over Joao Sousa.

Norrie was superior on his first serve points and although he was complaining about being dehydrated midway through the third set, he remained resilient and found a way past his Portuguese opponent.

Ad

The world No. 7 will play Norwegian No. 28 seed Holger Rune in the third round.

US Open Paire says his 'demons are back' after on-court antics in Norrie defeat 30/08/2022 AT 19:41

Norrie becomes the fourth British man to do so joining Jack Draper, Andy Murray, and Dan Evans - the second time this has happened in the Open Era.

Speaking after his victory, Norrie told Amazon Prime Video he was relieved to progress after feeling "really nervous" ahead of the tie.

"I'm just happy to be through it," he said. "I was really nervous for today, I couldn't put my finger on why. I just really wasn't feeling the ball that well. I just needed to figure it out.

"It was kind of tough playing Joao. He was playing everything to my backhand and it was tough to find his backhand so it was basically the same pattern every time.

"Overall just happy to be through on a day I wasn't feeling good and tricky conditions."

After a couple of holds from the pair, both players went on to break each other in an even opening first set and each did the business on their respective serves throughout, the next break coming from Norrie in the penultimate game to take a 5-4 lead.

The Brit eventually shook off Sousa as he wrapped up the first set in 38 minutes with a couple of impressive forehands.

He managed to break Sousa in the third game of the following set to edge 2-1 ahead, then kept his cool after blazing an effort wide following a lengthy rally to produce more forehand magic and strengthen his position.

Norrie led from the front in the latter stages of the second set and survived two break points at 5-4 up to pull himself to deuce, before coming out on top in a calculated rally to give himself a chance to close out the set

And he did just that after a charge to the net earned him the set point, rattling Sousa who overcooked a forearm to confirm Norrie’s two-set advantage.

'He's the guy' - Draper the slight favourite to beat Khachanov, says Wilander

The third set was the most competitive and after 12 games the pair were still on serve as they headed for a tie break.

Norrie led 4-2 at the change of ends, reacting brilliantly to a net cord to keep the point alive and hammer away a smash.

Sousa fought back but Norrie’s quality shone through as he cemented his place in the third round.

Earlier on Thursday, Britain's Evans defeated Australia’s James Duckworth 6-3 6-2 4-6 6-4.

The British No. 2 looked comfortable as he eased into a two-set lead, but 83rd-ranked Duckworth had other ideas as he registered his first break of the match in the ninth game to close the gap.

A composed Evans conceded an early break in the fourth set, but fought back to clinch victory.

'One of the more dangerous players in the draw' - Wilander impressed by Draper

- - -

Stream the 2022 Laver Cup exclusively live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk

US Open men Norrie powers past Paire in straight sets including two bagels 30/08/2022 AT 16:48