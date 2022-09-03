Carlos Alcaraz is into the last 16 of the US Open for the second time in his fledgling career after a 6-3 6-3 6-3 win over USA's Jenson Brooksby.

Alcaraz hit 43 winners compared to Brooksby's 10 in the match. The 21-year-old American responded in the third set by winning the opening three games, but Alcaraz fought back emphatically by reeling off six games in a row.

The Spaniard, whose career best result at the US Open is reaching the quarter-final stage last year, will face either Dan Evans or Marin Cilic in the last 16.

"I played really well," Alcaraz said afterwards.

"High level, high intensity. I knew it was going to be a tough match, Brooksby is a really tough opponent but I'm really happy with my performance today. I'm going to keep going.

"Brooksby increased his level at the beginning of the third set. I knew that I was going to have my chances in the third set. I knew that he was going to get down a little bit his level and I had to make the most of my opportunity in the third set.

"In the tough moments in the break points I played really aggressive. I would say that I was there all the time. I made the most of my opportunity in the third set."

Alcaraz was tipped by many as a pre-tournament favourite and while he has not been at his threatening best yet, he started to grow into the third round with a dominant performance.

His power from the baseline and aggressive play saw him race into a 5-2 lead with a break to keep his opponent on the back foot, and held onto his service game to win the first set 6-3.

Alcaraz broke his opponent in the first game of the second set, but in the fourth game Brooksby stayed in and won a lengthy rally to break for himself, levelling at 2-2 and attempting to rally the crowd, only for the Spanish youngster to hit back immediately to regain the momentum.

That inspired Alcaraz to keep up the pressure and exploit the weaknesses on offer. His powerful forehand winners left little chance for Brooksby.

In the first game of the third set it appeared that Brooksby was going to go behind at 15-40 down against Alcaraz’s serve but three consecutive points became four to the sound of applause as he broke.

An athletic, outstanding and determined effort in his own service game moved Brooksby 2-0 clear. That forced Alcaraz to raise his performance in response, and he pulled back to 3-2 with an outstanding flick from a devilishly narrow angle.

Such was Alcaraz’s efforts on court that he had to take leave to change shoes, which failed under the strain of his exertions. Upon his return, he moved 4-3 up and did not let up, winning the remaining two games to progress.

