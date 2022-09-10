Carlos Alcaraz is well aware of the high stakes on the line in Sunday’s US Open final against Casper Ruud and he knows exactly how he will approach it.

Victory over Ruud in New York would make the 19-year-old Alcaraz the youngest world No. 1 since the introduction of the rankings in 1973 and would earn him a maiden Grand Slam crown.

In 2003, Alcaraz’s coach Juan Carlos Ferrero was in a similar position at the US Open, where he rose to the top of the rankings with a semi-final victory over Andre Agassi.

The two Spaniards have had many conversations about that experience from nearly two decades ago and Alcaraz is ready to take on that challenge.

“I’m going to do the same; that is going for it. No matter what I'm fighting for or what I am, I’m just going for it and enjoy the moment,” said Alcaraz following his hard-fought win over Frances Tiafoe on Friday

Alcaraz secured passage to his first major final courtesy of a third consecutive five-set victory.

The Murcia native has spent 13 hours and 28 minutes on court in his last three rounds but sounds confident he will be physically ready for the final against Norway’s Ruud.

Alcaraz has an impressive 8-1 win-loss record in five-set matches and has shown an impressive ability to tap into his reserves, relying on his self-belief to come through these tight encounters.

“This guy Carlos Alcaraz is one of the greatest things we’ve in our sport in a long time. His mental strength is unreal,” said John McEnroe while he was commentating the Spaniard’s semi-final against Tiafoe.

Alcaraz had to retire from his quarter-final at the US Open last year after battling through two marathon matches in the build-up, and the teen phenom admits he has come a long way when it comes to his mental and physical fitness at the majors.

“I would say now I'm more prepared. Last year I just played three Grand Slams before the US Open, and I just played, I'm going to say, one match five sets,” he explained.

“Now I've played more matches in five sets, I am more prepared mentally and physically. Yeah, it was 12 months of working hard in the gym, on the court. But I would say it's all mental.”

Alcaraz is the youngest US Open men’s finalist since Pete Sampras won the title in 1990 and he would become the first teenager to summit the world rankings should he triumph on Sunday.

Speaking of the No.1 ranking, Alcaraz said: “It's close, but at the same time it is so far away, you know? It's a final of a Grand Slam, fighting for the No. 1 in the world, something that I dreamed about since I was a kid. It’s the final of a Grand Slam. Right now I'm going to enjoy this moment. My first Grand Slam final. I will have time tomorrow to think about it.”

On his part, Tiafoe admitted on court his loss to Alcaraz “really, really hurt” and vowed to come back and “win this thing one day”.

Later in his press conference, the 24-year-old American paid tribute to his opponent.

“I think it's going to be very tough to play him. He's one of the best players in the world, for sure. He's so young. He hits the ball so hard. I never played a guy who moves as well as him, honestly,” said Tiafoe of Alcaraz.

“He's going to be a problem for a very long time.”

With people like former First Lady Michelle Obama in attendance, and a roaring 23,000-strong crowd rallying behind him throughout the match, Tiafoe revelled in the “electric” atmosphere on Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday.

“I was getting riled up. People love to see that guy play, so they were getting behind him, too. Obviously I would have loved to win tonight, but I think tennis won tonight. I think the crowd got what they expected. I just wish I was the one who got the W,” said Tiafoe, who will crack the top 20 for the first time on Monday.

“But it was unbelievable to be a part of. A lot of who's who in there. At the end of the day I have to be happy; I gave everything that I had.”

