Casper Ruud is hoping his previous experience of playing a Grand Slam final will help when he takes on Carlos Alcaraz in the US Open title decider on Sunday, where the winner will also become the new world No. 1.

Ruud became the first Norwegian to reach a major final at Roland Garros earlier this year and despite his defeat to Rafael Nadal in Paris, he believes there are lessons that can be drawn from that match that could come to his aid against Alcaraz.

“Roland Garros, the final, he obviously gave me a good beating. After the final I said, ‘If I ever reach one again, I hope it is not Rafa on the other side of the court in Roland Garros’, because it's sort of an impossible task I think for any player. I'm happy that it's not Rafa on clay,” said the 23-year-old Ruud.

“I hope it has prepared me a little bit. At least I know a little bit what I'm facing when I'm stepping on the court, seeing the trophy on the back of the court, seeing tons of celebrities. Even in Roland Garros, there was royal families there watching. That was a little bit [of a] new experience for me. I hope I can be more ready for that on Sunday.”

Ruud built a reputation as one of the best clay-court players on the tour but has made great progress on hard courts this campaign, making finals in Miami and the US Open

Such results have not just given him confidence in his abilities on the faster surfaces, but he believes it also helps that his opponents know he can deliver on hard courts.

“After Indian Wells this year, I lost to [Nick] Kyrgios in the third round of Indian Wells, and I felt like I didn't play a very good match. At that time it seemed very far away that I would reach the finals in big events on hard court,” Ruud reflected.

“But then Miami came around. I was feeling the ball much better. Reaching that final I think did something with my self-belief, but also respect towards other players.

“Whenever they look at my results, they'll see, ‘Okay, he made the final of an ATP 1000 on hard court. This guy knows to play more than clay’.

“If you can have small percentages of fear or respect in your opponent's head before going out on a match or in a match, it will of course help.”

Prior to this season, Ruud had made the second week at a major just one time – a fourth round appearance at the 2021 Australian Open. He started 2022 looking to make at least one quarter-final at a Grand Slam and has instead made two major finals in three months.

It’s a remarkable achievement considering he kicked off his season by rolling his ankle in Melbourne on the eve of the Australian Open and he had to withdraw.

“That was a disappointment - flying over 40 hours back and forth to Australia from Norway, not even playing one point, was disappointing,” he recalls.

“I was able to bounce back very well at the French Open which gave me confidence, I guess, more self-belief that I can also go far in the Slams. I think I also learned to play best-of-five-set matches better than I was able to do last year.”

Ruud could have secured the No.1 ranking if Frances Tiafoe had defeated Alcaraz in the second US Open semi-final on Friday but even before that match began, the Norwegian said he preferred they’d take their battle for the top spot to the final.

“I think what's most fair is if we both reach the final and whoever wins the final reaches the world No. 1. That would be I think the ideal situation,” said Ruud.

He got his wish!

