Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula accused umpire Christian Rask of “stealing points” from the No. 2 seeds during a controversial end to their doubles defeat at the US Open.

During the all-important third-set championship tie-break against Leylah Fernandez and Daria Saville, Gauff and Pegula were trailing 7-5 – three points away from losing – when Saville called “let” during the middle of a point.

Saville did so after a piece of debris – which appeared to be a piece of paper – was blown onto the court.

Unaware, Gauff had put away the smash at the net, but the point did not count after Saville had already put her hand up and made the call.

“She can’t call let!” Pegula protested, before she was joined by fellow American Gauff in berating the umpire.

“It’s the second time! You’re taking points away from us… You’re stealing points from us,” said Gauff.

Pegula added: “She [Gauff] has a sitter right on top of the net. You did not call it until she [Saville] stopped. She yelled in the middle of a point, ‘Let!’, you can’t even f***ing do that.”

Gauff echoed her partner: “You can’t do that.”

While Rask got the brunt of their frustrations, Gauff could be seen wiping away tears as they eventually replayed the point.

The duo would go on to lose the next three points, losing 3-6 7-5 7-6(5) to bow out of the doubles despite being among the pre-tournament favourites.

They remain in the singles, however, with No. 12 seed Gauff facing compatriot Madison Keys in the third round on Friday and No. 8 seed Pegula taking on Yue Yuan on Saturday.

