Eurosport expert Kim Clijsters says Coco Gauff is her favourite to win the US Open this year.

Gauff burst onto the scene as a 15-year-old. She became the youngest player in Wimbledon history to qualify for the main draw, knocking out Venus Williams in the first round before making a run to the fourth round. That same year she also reached the third round of the US Open.

Her development has come on significantly this year, reaching her maiden Grand Slam final at the French Open and has also become the No. 1 doubles player in the world, winning two WTA 1000 titles with per partner Jessica Pegula at the Qatar Open in February and the Canadian Open earlier this month .

Gauff has reached the third round of the US Open for the second time in her career after beating Elena-Gabriela Ruse in straight sets

Former world No. 1 Clijsters believes the world No. 12 can go all the way in her home Grand Slam this year.

"Coco Gauff is my favourite to win the tournament," she told Eurosport.

"I love the process that she’s been building since she made her famous debut in Wimbledon a few years ago now, when she beat Venus [Williams] and kind of made a big name for herself.

"She also got more into the spotlight, especially here in America. She became very, very well known - First Lady Michelle Obama was tweeting about it.

"Everybody in the country was following this young new talent, Coco Gauff. She’s been gradually working through each tournament, becoming better, and she has the support of her parents - travels with the family."

Clijsters believes Gauff has a very mature mindset for a 18-year-old and has the right support team around her to be one of women's tennis leading stars.

She added: "I just love the process that she is building and [how she’s] stepping forward [and] becoming one of the main title contenders here at the US Open.

"I love watching her, I love listening to her in her press conferences. [She’s] very smart, she has a good head on her shoulders and loves our sport - I admire that as well."

Speaking after Gauff's win over Ruse, Eurosport expert Mats Wilander believes there are a few tweaks to the American's game that she will need to make to maximise her full potential.

"She doesn't give up," he told Barbara Schett. "She doesn't know how to spell that word for sure. She fights hard both emotionally and physically and tactically she maybe gets a little bit passive in this match in the second set. On the other hand Ruse was hitting the ball extremely well.

"We are nitpicking a little bit. When you look at Gauff she's going to be a future Grand Slam champion. Her forehand swing is sometimes a little bit too long and if you hit with power in there she can shank a few. Then the serve, she serves great at times and then suddenly it falls apart.

"She's a fighter, she moves well and that is going to serve her well in the future. To reach her potential she will probably have to shorten the swing on the forehand a little bit."

