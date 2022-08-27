2022 French Open finalist and American tennis prodigy Coco Gauff has praised retiring legend Serena Williams ahead of her US Open swansong.

The influence of the Williams sisters on American tennis has never been in doubt, but Gauff took time out to specifically explain, saying "growing up I never thought that I was different because the No. 1 player in the world was somebody who looked like me."

Gauff went on to explain that the former world No. 1's drive and refusal to accept failure has been an inspiration in her own career. "Then also on a more personal level, I got to have a couple conversations with her later on in life. I think it's just the way that she handles herself. She never puts herself down. I love that she always elevates herself. Sometimes being a woman, a black woman in the world, you kind of settle for less."

Watching Serena as an emerging tennis prodigy, Gauff was able to learn a lesson she sees as primordial for her, "I feel like Serena taught me that. She never settled for less. I can't remember a moment in her career or life that she settled for less. I think that's something I took from. As a person, I'm growing into being an adult and learning how to handle things now with the media and tennis and everything, I'm trying to learn to not settle for less."

Gauff added a final tidbit, revealing that the first money she ever made for herself, came from playing Serena in a commercial. “They needed a stunt double to play a young version of her from just the face down. I think it was for a Delta commercial. I don’t think they ever used it, but that was, like, my first check I ever got as a kid. She doesn’t know this, but the first money I ever made for myself was because of her doing a commercial."

Williams begins her likely final assault on the US Open, a tournament which she has won six times, against world No. 80 Danka Kovinic, while Gauff faces No. 149 Leolia Jeanjean. A meeting between the two Americans is possible later in the tournament, but Williams has not made a deep tournament run since the 2021 Australian Open (where she reached the semifinal before losing to Naomi Osaka).

Williams' sister Venus spoke to American morning show TODAY earlier this week, helping to explain how Serena is approaching what will probably be her final grand slam.

"It’s still business, she still wants to play, she still wants to win. When she walks on the court she wants to be focused — so this is the moment now for her to do that, like all the other moments, and then when that moment is over, then the next moment will be here. So that’s what it is."

Serena has already confirmed her intention to step away from tennis, but has declined to rule out extending her career. When asked if the 2022 US Open would indeed be her final grand slam appearance, Williams said "I think so, but who knows? You never know, I’ve learned in my career, never say never.”

