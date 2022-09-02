Coco Gauff is through to the fourth round of the US Open for the first time in her career after beating No. 20 seed Madison Keys in 6-2 6-3.

Keys made 21 unforced errors which ultimately helped Gauff on her way to a straightforward straight sets win over the 2017 US Open finalist.

This year's French Open finalist will play China's Shuai Zhang in the next round as the 18-year-old bids to win a Grand Slam for the first time in her career in her home nation.

"It means a lot to me [to reach the fourth round]," Gauff said.

"I thought to myself 'am I cursed?' At the start of the day I missed my alarm and so I woke up so late. Last night I was here until like 9:30pm. We lost a doubles match so I was hoping I could get through today.

"But honestly kudos to my team because I was not in the best spirits when I got up this morning so thank you guys."

Analysing Gauff's win, Eurosport's Mats Wilander said: "I love Coco Gauff. She's so mature. She's having a good time. She's going to be a great player and part of the reason is because she is so relaxed on the court. I think she is going to be able to deal with the pressure, the expectations better than most players at a very young age.

"I think the reason she is going to be a great player is she defends so well. Maybe the best defender in the women's game I have to say. She moves so well, she has good hands so very bright future for Gauff on and off the court.

"She's had an unbelievable career already but I think it's good that she hasn't won a Grand Slam already because the pressure would be even more. We've seen what's happened to Emma Raducanu, even Leylah Fernandez as well.

"But for her she's taken it slow and one step at a time. I wasn't sure two years ago but now I am sure she's going to be a great player."

Gauff produced a rock-solid performance in the all-American clash, and started as she meant to go on when she broke keys early in the first set.

After initially going a game down she won four on the spin as she faced another break point, and threw the hammer down on her serve, doging clear of danger from deuce.

The 18-year-old impressed with her service game and utilised the attribute to move to within a game of the opening set, before breaking keys to take the advantage.

Gauff dug out another hold from deuce to frustrate her opponent, showcasing maturity and composure at the key moments.

It wasn’t long before Gauff managed another break to move within touching distance of victory, before consolidating with a game to 15.

A sloppy double fault from the teenager allowed Keys to break at 4-3 and keep her diminishing hopes alive, but Gauff kept her composure to see out the match and advance to the fourth round.

