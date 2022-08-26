Emma Raducanu is playing “better” tennis now than she was when she won last year’s US Open, according to Eurosport tennis expert Kim Clijsters.

The teenage sensation incredibly beat Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-3 in last year’s final, coming through 10 matches as a qualifier without dropping a set, but has since experienced a dip in form and struggled to progress further than the second round in each of the three Grand Slams played this year.

Raducanu most recently fell short at the Cincinnati Open in the last 16 to Jessica Pegula, following her first round win over Serena Williams, after exiting earlier at the Canadian and Citi Opens.

Clijsters, though, believes the 19-year-old has improved since her US Open victory, and despite her form in 2022 believes she has “matured”.

“She's already done a lot more leading up to the US Open this year than she did last year,” Clijsters said when asked if Raducanu has endured a reality check.

“She's beaten some really good players in the lead up tournaments, she is maturing as a tennis player.

“I think her tennis is better now than it was when she won the US Open, so those are all really good things.

“Again, it comes down to when you have such a life changing experience happen to you - and I'm not talking about what happens on the court - but everything else that gets that gets added to that.

Clijsters explained “big changes” can take time for players to get used to, suggesting Raducanu is still getting used to being a Grand Slam champion.

“Those big changes in life, they take time to kind of get used to and to find your comfort in that," the four-time major winner continued.

“What do I want and to find her own needs and that takes time.

“She's a player who also has many years left on tour. She is a hard-working girl and wants to improve.”

It was Caroline Garcia that put an end to her Wimbledon dream in the second round by beating beat the Brit 6-3 6-3, and Clijsters says the expectations put on her by the media at the time were “so unrealistic”.

“I was at Wimbledon too and I've been following the media a little bit and it's so unrealistic that the expectations that are on her, because sports at the end of the day, when you play a sport, you go out there and you have an opponent who's trying to win just as hard as you.

“Emma has the experience of winning against them already, now she just has to become stronger, physically stronger, mentally, because once you're in that position, the intensity of everything that you do is just higher and it takes time to get used to that.

“Your body has to get used to it, you have to mentally get used to that, you have to put yourself in that position and to deal with things and you're going to fail, learn and then try again.

“That's all she can do, she's doing the right things.”

Raducanu will be looking to defend her US Open title, something Clijsters believes will be difficult to accomplish in such a strong field, but would be an “incredible” achievement.

“Is she going to win the US Open? It would be incredible if she does, but there's a lot of other good players out there who have just as much of a chance as she does,” Clijsters admitted.

“So it'll just be a matter of seeing can she deal with that emotion of being at the slam and the expectations of it.

“She might be super excited to be there and play really free and without any pressure.”

