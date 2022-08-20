Emma Raducanu needs to develop “a signature shot” so she can make “everyone afraid”, according to Eurosport tennis expert Barbara Schett.

Raducanu is preparing for the defence of her US Open, which takes place from August 29 to September 11, title after a year where she has struggled to find the form that saw her win last year’s event.

After impressive victories against Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka at the Cincinnati Open, she was knocked out by Jessica Pegula in the third round.

“When she played that match against Serena Williams, you could see Serena still has those weapons, even though she made a lot of unforced errors because she's not at her best anymore,” said Schett.

“That's what I'd like to see with Emma Raducanu, that she really develops this one shot where everybody is afraid so you can say, ‘ok, this is her signature shot’. She doesn't have that yet.

“Don't forget she's still only 19 years of age so she still has so much time to develop. Serena Williams could be the mother of Emma Raducanu. So just give her a little bit of time and I'm sure she has very good opportunities to win another Grand Slam title.”

Raducanu's US Open chances

Raducanu is ranked 13th in the world, but has 2000 points to defend from her US Open victory last year.

Should the Briton be knocked out early in Flushing Meadows, she will drop far down the WTA rankings, potentially outside of the top 60.

But, former world No. 7 Schett believes it “may not be a bad thing” should that happen.

“I think everything starts after [the US Open],” added Schett. “Whatever happens in New York, that's when she is free and that's when she can look ahead and doesn't have to think about all those points which are going to come off.

“If she has to start from zero, then she starts from zero. It's not zero like with somebody else because she has won a Grand Slam title. She has that under her belt.

“Don't forget, as a Grand Slam champion, you get unlimited amount of wildcards as well. So she could play at every tournament in the main draw, so she doesn't have to go through qualifying anymore, so it's a different status. So she doesn't really have to start from zero.

“But she's preparing herself for whatever happens and you have to protect yourself as well, your mental state of mind.”

US Open champion Emma Raducanu has won the Sunday Times Sportswoman of the Year prize Image credit: Getty Images

Raducanu has failed to reach the third round at the three Grand Slams so far this year, having been knocked out in the second round of the Australian Open, the French Open and Wimbledon.

Schett feels it is likely to be a similar story in New York.

“The way she's been playing this year, there's a good chance this [an early exit] is going to happen,” explained Schett.

“The chances that she's winning the US Open once again, I think, are not huge because she hasn't performed at a tournament where she has won many matches in a row for a long period of time, since last year, pretty much. So that's what I'm worried the most.

“But she's prepared, I think, and she wants to prepare for the journalists as well because she's probably going to get a very hard time, especially from the Brits.”

