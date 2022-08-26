It was not surprising to hear Emma Raducanu say recently that she felt like “everything was automatic” on her way to her stunning US Open victory a year ago.

Even though it was all new to Raducanu, who was playing in her just her second Grand Slam main draw, she appeared in the zone throughout, unflustered by all the noise around her and the seemingly ever-increasing pressure.

Ad

"Those weeks don’t come by very often,” she reflected earlier this month on her incredible run that saw her become the first qualifier in the Open era to win a Grand Slam title.

US Open 'She needs to be focussed on the game' - Henin delivers warning to Raducanu 4 HOURS AGO

“You might have one or two a year. For me, I was lucky that I had three like pretty much when it mattered really.”

Raducanu reeled off 10 wins in a row - three in qualifying, seven in the main draw - to claim the US Open, but hasn’t managed three victories at the same tournament since. So what does she need to do to get in the zone again in New York as she defends her title?

Play aggressively again

By Raducanu’s own recollection, she played some “outrageous shots” at last year’s US Open. What stood out in particular was Raducanu’s power from the baseline, the shots down the line on both wings and the way she could redirect the ball with such ease. There was confidence and freedom to her ball striking and more often than not she looked to take control of rallies early.

Raducanu has not seemed as fearless this season and recently admitted that at times she has “just played too tense”. Now she plans to try to “swing freely” again.

That approach appeared to pay off in Cincinnati as Raducanu produced impressive displays to thrash former world No. 1s Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka. Against Williams she hit 14 winners and made just one unforced error, and against Azarenka she was able to dominate from the start as she won the opening 10 games in a row.

“She played like she did when she won the US Open, it’s that simple!” said 18-time Grand Slam champion Martina Navratilova on Amazon Prime after the back-to-back wins.

Even though this year has seemed far from simple for Raducanu, there are signs that she is rounding into some form. She has been working with former world No. 20 Dmitry Tursunov as her coach this summer and her forehand has shown signs of improvement, having looked a weakness at times. There also seems more of an impetus to go for shots again, which may come from Tursunov, who helped raise Anett Kontaveit’s aggression levels during their successful time together last year.

Speaking after losing to Jessica Pegula in Cincinnati, Raducanu said: "In the past year, I think it's probably the first tournament or one of the few tournaments that I have actually started going for my shots more.

“I think that recently I was kind of playing and hoping they would miss, and I think I was pushing the ball around a lot more. This week I kind of just was like, 'Look, I'm just going to try. I don't care if I make errors, it's fine,' but I'm just going to like overhit if anything."

Serve and return smartly

It wasn’t just Raducanu’s groundstrokes that were key to her winning the US Open last year, she also served and returned well.

Her first serve percentage and second serve speed were both much higher than the tournament averages (72 per cent vs 63 per cent and 93mph vs 82mph) and she was also very aggressive when returning second serves, with her contact point inside the baseline 93 per cent of the time, compared to a tournament average of 47 per cent.

This season Raducanu is ranked 83rd on the WTA Tour for second serve points won (47.1 per cent) and hasn’t been stepping into the court as much on her returns. But former British No. 1 Greg Rusedski said he saw “improvements in her game” in Cincinnati.

Emma Raducanu - US Open 2021 Image credit: Getty Images

“I thought her tactics were good, standing a little further back on the return of serve to buy herself some more time,” Rusedski said on Amazon Prime after Raducanu’s win over Williams.

“I think there was a lot of positives there…I’ve seen areas of her game which seem to be a little bit better.”

Pressure? What pressure?

There has been a lot of noise and commentary around Raducanu over the past year, possibly more than with any other player. She’s seemed unphased by it, saying in Cincinnati she isn’t offended by former players giving their views on her game and takes it as constructive feedback. She has also repeatedly shrugged off suggestions that there is pressure on her shoulders.

“I only feel the pressure or think about it whenever I'm in my press conferences because every single question is about pressure,” she said in Toronto. “But other than that…the only pressure is from you guys really."

'The only pressure is from you guys' - Raducanu shrugs off same question on pressure

If there isn’t pressure on Raducanu in New York, there will still be a lot of attention on her as defending champion. And while she might be grateful that much of the pre-tournament focus will be on Williams’ farewell, once the tennis gets started then Raducanu’s progress will be one of the big storylines to track.

But this will be a tournament like no other over the past year for Raducanu, who should have tremendous support after her stunning run in 2021. Maybe just being back at Flushing Meadows will help her slip back into the zone. She says she has been re-watching some of her matches from last year’s US Open this summer – and why not? Being able to call on such fond memories can only be a positive.

Enjoy being 'The Champion'

Raducanu may never be reigning US Open champion again, so this should be an occasion to savour. And even if she loses early, she seems to be looking forward to what comes next, when she isn’t reigning US Open champion.

“I think it's going to be nice once the US Open is finished and [I can] carry on from there. Start again,” she said this month.

“I think it will be nice to take all of the lessons from the last year and just [have] a clean slate."

For now, Raducanu still wears the crown and that should put a spring in her step and give her a confidence boost when she gets on the court.

US Open US Open questions: Will Raducanu shine again? Will Medvedev repeat? 4 HOURS AGO