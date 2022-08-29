Francisco Cerundolo was hailed for his sportsmanship at the US Open against Andy Murray as he admitted to a double bounce after being awarded a point.

With Murray leading 5-4 in the first set of their first-round match, the pair were engaged in a thrilling rally that ended with the 24-year-old smashing a winner.

However, after Cerundolo was awarded the point to get to 15-15, Murray good-naturedly appealed to umpire Timo Jansen, claiming he had spotted a double bounce earlier in the rally when his opponent chased down an angled drop shot.

After replays on the big screen confirmed there had in fact been a double bounce, Cerundolo sportingly told the umpire to give the point to Murray.

The 24th seed’s decision was met with a big cheer from the New York crowd while the Scot gave an appreciative thumbs up to his opponent.

Eurosport commentator Chris Bradman was also full of praise for Cerundolo.

"That’s fabulous to see. No wonder the thumbs up, because it was 15-15," said Bradman.

"The umpire said, ‘No, he got that up' and Cerundolo said ‘No, it was a double bounce’. You don’t see that these days, and how wonderful that is to see. It is 0-30.”

Cerundolo, who was serving, went on to take the game and achieve parity at 5-5, only for Murray to take the next two games and claim the first set.

Murray is playing at Flushing Meadows a decade on from securing his maiden major triumph in New York.

